Ballast Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Ballast Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 145,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Auour Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 110,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. United Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 77.2% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BNDX stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.62. 11,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,416,008. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.36. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $51.04.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.098 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.