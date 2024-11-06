Ballast Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Ballast Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,465,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,254,000 after acquiring an additional 422,978 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,731,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,969,000 after acquiring an additional 379,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,021,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,738,000 after acquiring an additional 250,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,658,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,391,000 after acquiring an additional 83,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners OCIO LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,075,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 446,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,010,094. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.74 and a 200 day moving average of $82.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.91 and a one year high of $83.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.2831 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

