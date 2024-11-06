Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Stock Price

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.66% from the stock’s current price.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Chart Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $199.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Chart Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.82.

Shares of Chart Industries stock opened at $148.96 on Monday. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.60 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.71.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.56 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of Chart Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Linda S. Harty bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $113.50 per share, for a total transaction of $113,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,640. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $240,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,152 shares of company stock valued at $482,278. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 5.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $393,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

