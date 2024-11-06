Barclays Lowers CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Price Target to $55.00

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Barclays from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 8.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Rodman & Renshaw initiated coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $50.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.25. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $43.42 and a 12-month high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.41) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,896,989.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total transaction of $50,398.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 62,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,989.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $198,680.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 226,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,484,271.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% during the second quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 5,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

