BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. BB Seguridade Participações had a net margin of 85.25% and a return on equity of 78.54%. The business had revenue of $474.21 million during the quarter.

BB Seguridade Participações Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BBSEY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.90. 56,084 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. BB Seguridade Participações has a 1 year low of $5.73 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.25.

Get BB Seguridade Participações alerts:

BB Seguridade Participações Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a $0.2127 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.16%. BB Seguridade Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BB Seguridade Participações from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BB Seguridade Participações

BB Seguridade Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries operates in the insurance, pension plans, and bonds, businesses in Brazil. The company operates through Security and Brokerage segments. The Security segment offers life, property, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, and housing people insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BB Seguridade Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BB Seguridade Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.