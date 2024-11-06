Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Purchases 10,206 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 46.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,206 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFLR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $617,000. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 207.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 668,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,071,000 after buying an additional 450,981 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 876.7% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 88,762 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA raised its stake in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 45,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF alerts:

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Performance

SFLR opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $283.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.94. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $25.69 and a twelve month high of $32.96.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.