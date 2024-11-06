Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAUG. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 2,135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 388,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after purchasing an additional 371,336 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 41,161 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,214 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter worth $1,416,000. Finally, FSA Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 13.6% during the third quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 27,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS:BAUG opened at $42.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average is $40.94. The company has a market capitalization of $179.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.77.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.