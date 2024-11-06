Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 299 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Iron Mountain during the second quarter valued at $32,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $82.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iron Mountain from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Iron Mountain from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Iron Mountain from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $125.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.93 and its 200 day moving average is $101.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.55 and a 12 month high of $130.24. The company has a market capitalization of $36.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.19, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 674.63.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In related news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward Baker-Greene sold 2,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $248,254.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,127.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,637 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,575 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

