Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Sells 682 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of POCT stock opened at $39.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $637.17 million, a P/E ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.43.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

