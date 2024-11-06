Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 464 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,847,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,645,057,000 after buying an additional 66,923 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,321,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596,090 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,066,189,000 after purchasing an additional 60,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $985,715,000 after purchasing an additional 12,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,216,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,910,000 after acquiring an additional 84,663 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $380.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $372.12 and a 200 day moving average of $359.67. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $273.43 and a one year high of $388.03.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

