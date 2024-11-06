Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $11.98 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF makes up about 4.0% of Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $11,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 6,173.3% during the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 7,098,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,894,000 after buying an additional 6,984,885 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,759,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,608,000 after acquiring an additional 731,194 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,405,000 after acquiring an additional 296,675 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,277,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,573,000 after purchasing an additional 288,548 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $222.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $159.10 and a 1 year high of $227.07.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

