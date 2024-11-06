Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,633,000 after purchasing an additional 298,653 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSV opened at $95.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.30. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $75.34 and a one year high of $97.33. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.5824 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

