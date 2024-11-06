BioAtla (BCAB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BioAtla (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect BioAtla to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BioAtla stock opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89. BioAtla has a twelve month low of $1.14 and a twelve month high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $100.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BioAtla in a report on Monday, September 16th.

BioAtla Company Profile

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

