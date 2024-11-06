BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.99 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.48. 669,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,966,957. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.97. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $8.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

