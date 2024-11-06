Bitcoin Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.20 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $363.87 or 0.00489642 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 4% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $7.20 billion and $394.02 million worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Cash alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,313.74 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00067962 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00019693 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,784,372 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in 2017 through a hard fork of the Bitcoin blockchain. It has a larger block size than Bitcoin, allowing for faster and cheaper transactions. Bitcoin Cash can be used as a means of exchange and store of value and is gaining acceptance among merchants and businesses worldwide. It was created by a group of developers and miners who believed that Bitcoin needed modifications to address scalability issues. The main developer team was initially called “Bitcoin ABC,” but development has since become more decentralized.”

Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.