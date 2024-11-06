Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.82 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $71,038.10 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,405.01 billion and $53.82 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.00 or 0.00491290 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00067601 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00019835 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000129 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,778,275 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
