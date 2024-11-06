Bitcoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $53.82 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $71,038.10 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $1,405.01 billion and $53.82 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin alerts:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $349.00 or 0.00491290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.02 or 0.00067601 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00019835 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Bitcoin Coin Profile

Bitcoin (CRYPTO:BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,778,275 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin is a decentralized cryptocurrency that uses peer-to-peer technology and a blockchain to record transactions. It was created by Satoshi Nakamoto and the first block was mined on January 3, 2009. Bitcoin transactions are recorded on a blockchain, which is a distributed ledger that can be accessed by anyone to verify transactions. Transactions are verified by miners, who are rewarded with a set amount of Bitcoin and transaction fees. The supply of Bitcoin is limited to 21 million coins and it is divisible to eight decimal places. A wallet is needed to use Bitcoin and it consists of a public key, which is used to send and receive payments, and a private key, which is used to control the wallet. Bitcoin can be used for a variety of purposes, including everyday transactions, as a store of value, or for investment.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.