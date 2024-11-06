BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Stock Price

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$251.00 to C$256.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 10.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TRI. Scotiabank raised shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$219.00 to C$231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$235.00 to C$250.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$197.50.

Thomson Reuters stock traded down C$5.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$231.44. 190,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.05, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of C$104.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$230.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$227.30. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of C$176.41 and a one year high of C$242.92.

In related news, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total transaction of C$1,247,459.18. In other Thomson Reuters news, Director Caroline Rogge sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$235.35, for a total transaction of C$79,782.97. Also, Senior Officer Kirsty Roth sold 5,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$234.93, for a total value of C$1,247,459.18. Insiders have sold 11,711 shares of company stock worth $2,755,571 in the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

