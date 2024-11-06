Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 877 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 0.9% of Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Argus cut Booking from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,729.14.

Booking Stock Up 2.1 %

BKNG traded up $104.88 on Wednesday, hitting $5,019.86. 12,159 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 246,754. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,177.20 and a 200-day moving average of $3,907.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,963.75 and a 12-month high of $5,055.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

