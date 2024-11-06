Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.50-6.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0-5.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.07 billion. Brink’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.500-6.800 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on BCO. Truist Financial upped their price target on Brink’s from $110.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com raised Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brink’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

BCO stock opened at $103.74 on Wednesday. Brink’s has a fifty-two week low of $69.92 and a fifty-two week high of $115.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05 and a beta of 1.44.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Brink’s had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

