Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.34, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $365.12 million during the quarter. Bristow Group had a return on equity of 3.79% and a net margin of 2.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

Bristow Group Trading Up 5.3 %

VTOL traded up $1.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,972. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average is $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.31. Bristow Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristow Group

In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $2,962,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alternative Asset Manage Solus sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $2,962,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,349,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,285,697.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $111,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,242,663.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Bristow Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

About Bristow Group

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

