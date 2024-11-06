Broadwind (BWEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Broadwind has set its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Broadwind had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Broadwind to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Broadwind Stock Performance

BWEN opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.73. Broadwind has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 million, a PE ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BWEN shares. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Broadwind

About Broadwind

(Get Free Report)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.