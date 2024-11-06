Brokerages Set Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Price Target at $90.17

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research increased their target price on Stride from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Stride from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Stride from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Stride in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Stride from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Stride alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LRN

Stride Price Performance

LRN opened at $94.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.63. Stride has a 12-month low of $54.81 and a 12-month high of $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.27.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.72. Stride had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 11.38%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Stride’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stride will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Todd Goldthwaite sold 8,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.54, for a total value of $734,883.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,209.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stride by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,122,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,608,000 after buying an additional 355,614 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Stride by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,154,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,821,000 after buying an additional 30,854 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Stride during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,385,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Stride by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 827,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,594,000 after buying an additional 347,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Stride during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Stride Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, engages in the provision of proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, support, and facilitate individualized learning for students.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.