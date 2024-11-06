Brokers Offer Predictions for IDEX’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IDEX in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $2.04 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.87 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IEX. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on IDEX from $236.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.14.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of IEX stock opened at $224.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96. IDEX has a 52 week low of $189.33 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.31.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $798.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.05 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS.

Institutional Trading of IDEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in IDEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 100.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.72%.

IDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.