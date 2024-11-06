Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.27.

Get Bruker alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Stock Performance

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $61.34 on Wednesday. Bruker has a 52-week low of $54.55 and a 52-week high of $94.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.08 and a 200-day moving average of $66.56.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Bruker had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $864.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bruker by 7.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,788,763 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $168,036,000 after buying an additional 123,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 127.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after buying an additional 779,549 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,277,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,508,000 after buying an additional 101,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 966,069 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,645,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Bruker by 3.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 869,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,648,000 after buying an additional 29,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bruker

(Get Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.