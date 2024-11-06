Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Price Target Lowered to C$3.25 at TD Securities

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Calibre Mining from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on Calibre Mining from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Calibre Mining from C$4.00 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Calibre Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.43.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CXB

Calibre Mining Stock Performance

TSE CXB traded down C$0.16 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,032,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,143. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.16 and a 1-year high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of C$1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.21.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. Calibre Mining had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of C$187.89 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Calibre Mining will post 0.3914328 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Calibre Mining

In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In other Calibre Mining news, Senior Officer Kristian Dagsaan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.67, for a total value of C$80,103.00. Also, Senior Officer Kevin James Riley sold 15,000 shares of Calibre Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.56, for a total transaction of C$38,385.00. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,050 shares of company stock valued at $29,074 and sold 232,721 shares valued at $637,453. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

About Calibre Mining

(Get Free Report)

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Nicaragua, the United States, and Canada. It primarily explores gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp. and changed its name to Calibre Mining Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.