Callahan Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Callahan Advisors LLC decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 82,462.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $332,349,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in United Rentals by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 457,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,626,000 after buying an additional 199,810 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in United Rentals by 259.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,108,000 after buying an additional 108,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in United Rentals by 4,778.7% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 103,672 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,048,000 after buying an additional 101,547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on URI. Barclays increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $774.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $930.00 to $955.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $742.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI opened at $798.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $783.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $715.89. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $432.82 and a 52-week high of $861.74.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.49 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $11.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.66 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 17.03%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Stories

