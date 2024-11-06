Callahan Advisors LLC Purchases 172 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Callahan Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 130.0% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $6,611,000. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 101.7% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 34,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $1,096,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT stock opened at $546.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $578.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $520.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $665.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $519.00 to $626.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Recommended Stories

