Callahan Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Callahan Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 238,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $66,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,421 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $363,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $5,573,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in Danaher by 75.4% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DHR. Barclays reduced their target price on Danaher from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded Danaher from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James reduced their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.16.

In related news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher stock opened at $250.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.35 and a 52 week high of $281.70. The company has a market capitalization of $180.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $266.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 16.39%. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.61%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

