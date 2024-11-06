Canadian Life Companies Split (TSE:LFE) Trading Up 2.5% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (TSE:LFE – Get Free Report) were up 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$6.18 and last traded at C$6.18. Approximately 40,762 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 51,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.03.

Canadian Life Companies Split Stock Up 2.5 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.00 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$63.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.91.

Get Canadian Life Companies Split alerts:

Canadian Life Companies Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Canadian Life Companies Split’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Canadian Life Companies Split Company Profile

Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life insurance sector. It primarily invests in stocks of four publicly traded life insurance companies namely Great-West Lifeco Inc, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, Manulife Financial Corporation, and Sun Life Financial Inc The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as a firm's earning history, relative price-earnings multiple, cash flow, dividend yield, market position, and growth prospects to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Life Companies Split and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.