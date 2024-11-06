Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$171.07 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$171.07.

CNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$182.00 to C$178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$176.00 to C$169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Veritas raised Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

In other Canadian National Railway news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. In related news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$157.53 per share, with a total value of C$85,539.88. Also, Director David Lund Freeman purchased 1,000 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$152.57 per share, with a total value of C$152,572.80. Insiders acquired 2,773 shares of company stock valued at $437,437 in the last three months. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNR opened at C$150.89 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$149.22 and a 52-week high of C$181.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.62. The firm has a market cap of C$94.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$157.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$162.67.

Canadian National Railway Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.845 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.14%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

