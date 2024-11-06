Canadian Utilities Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (TSE:CU)

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.453 per share on Sunday, December 1st. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th.

Canadian Utilities stock opened at C$35.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$32.53. Canadian Utilities has a one year low of C$29.15 and a one year high of C$37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of C$7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.66.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$35.50 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd.

Canadian Utilities Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, natural gas, renewables, pipelines, liquids, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. It operates through ATCO Energy Systems, ATCO EnPower, and Corporate & Other segments. The ATCO Energy Systems segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

