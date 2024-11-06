Canal Insurance CO Cuts Stock Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Canal Insurance CO lowered its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 52.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,100 shares during the quarter. Canal Insurance CO’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 119,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 80,106 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 254.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 84,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 60,835 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 77.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 71,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 31,176 shares in the last quarter. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $867,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 28,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $43.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.04. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

