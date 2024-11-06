Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGO – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 127,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,741 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everpar Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 32,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 43,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGGO opened at $29.87 on Wednesday. Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.44 and a one year high of $30.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group Global Growth Equity ETF (CGGO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US companies of any market capitalization with growth potential. CGGO was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

