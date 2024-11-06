Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.17 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 9169 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.39.

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 117,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,981,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,284,000 after buying an additional 1,016,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 626,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,055,000 after buying an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

