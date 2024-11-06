Cars.com (CARS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. Cars.com has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). Cars.com had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $178.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. On average, analysts expect Cars.com to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cars.com Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CARS stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of 2.10. Cars.com has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

CARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Cars.com from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Cars.com from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cars.com from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Monday.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

