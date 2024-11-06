Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $392,000 Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 819.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 137,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 122,169 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 317,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,617,000 after purchasing an additional 20,802 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 200.2% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the last quarter. BDF Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $2,849,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 348,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,945,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ICE. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,284,875.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.43, for a total transaction of $121,072.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,675,863.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,489 shares of company stock worth $1,202,259. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ICE opened at $157.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.40 and a 1 year high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 42.65%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

