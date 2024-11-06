Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $810,000 Stock Holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 503.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 731 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.60 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

