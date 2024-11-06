Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZBH. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth $7,397,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 17.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 130,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 229,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,548 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $2,740,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 99,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 48,300 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $108.92 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $133.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.25%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

