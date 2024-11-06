Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,887,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,670,032,000 after purchasing an additional 174,251 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,393,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,599,000 after buying an additional 80,536 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 35,914.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,645,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,514,000 after buying an additional 1,640,569 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,438,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,194,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,085,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $405.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res cut Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.15.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT opened at $390.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $379.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.42. The stock has a market cap of $87.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $214.35 and a 12-month high of $406.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 12.73%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Stories

