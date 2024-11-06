Catalina Capital Group LLC Acquires 1,757 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 1.1% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $178.67 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $139.03 and a one year high of $182.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile
Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).
