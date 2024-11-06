Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $986,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 176.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $104.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.50.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

