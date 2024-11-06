Catalina Capital Group LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,854 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $390.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $279.51 and a 12 month high of $397.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $381.16 and its 200 day moving average is $368.60.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

