Catalina Capital Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,755 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,830,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,044,000 after buying an additional 2,441,163 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $82,895,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $71,067,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,540 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock opened at $50.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.