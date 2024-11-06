Catalina Capital Group LLC Raises Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 3,526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 617.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 89,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,622,000 after purchasing an additional 76,649 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 22.4% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Plc raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.5% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 5,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $515.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $183.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $269.49 and a 1-year high of $523.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $491.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $449.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Evercore ISI restated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $503.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $513.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ISRG

Insider Activity

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 2,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $1,314,795.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,990. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,246 shares of company stock worth $33,839,308. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.