Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 10,000 ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ACM Research by 297.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACM Research by 1,197.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,218 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Xiao Xing sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $14,987,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,703,906 shares in the company, valued at $57,890,627.46. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Xiao Xing sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total transaction of $14,987,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,703,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,890,627.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Science & Technology Shanghai sold 275,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $6,619,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,428,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,463,767.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,116,516 shares of company stock worth $24,573,590. Insiders own 31.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACMR opened at $18.18 on Wednesday. ACM Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.95 and a 52-week high of $34.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. ACM Research had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $202.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACMR shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on ACM Research from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

