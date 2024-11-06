Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 68.0% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $400.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $393.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $362.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.79 and a 52 week high of $421.56.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HD shares. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $415.26.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

