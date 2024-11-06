Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $182,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 665 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 17.1% during the third quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. now owns 25,973 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 8.3% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,496 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 487,556 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $133,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its stake in Salesforce by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,918,942 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $525,234,000 after purchasing an additional 225,254 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Friday, August 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cfra set a $343.00 price objective on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total transaction of $145,115.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,888,236.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.23, for a total value of $145,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,888,236.38. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $29,585,731.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,003 shares of company stock valued at $41,494,084. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $297.53 on Wednesday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $204.69 and a 52-week high of $318.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $274.34 and a 200-day moving average of $263.56. The company has a market capitalization of $284.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

