CCL Industries (CCL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$1.06 per share for the quarter.

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion.

CCL Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

