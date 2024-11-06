Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cellectis Stock Performance

Shares of CLLS stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 3.10. Cellectis has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 78.90% and a negative net margin of 401.83%. The business had revenue of $18.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cellectis will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

About Cellectis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Cellectis by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,617,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,634,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed or refractory for non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); and ALLO-715 for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

