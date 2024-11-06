Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Acquired by Maia Wealth LLC

Maia Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Maia Wealth LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,000. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cencora by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Cencora
In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 285,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Cencora Stock Performance
Shares of COR stock traded up $6.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $240.75. 258,105 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,343. The company has a market cap of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.54. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $191.11 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.55.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
